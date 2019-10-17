Home

John E Stiles Funeral Home
2450 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 947-3113
Gloria H. A. Smith

Gloria H. A. Smith Obituary
Gloria H. A. Smith passed into the spiritual world on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was 91.

She was the loving mother of Karl R. Alden III and Emily Alden MacGowan, her son-in- law, Steve Hendricks and the late Denise Hendricks. She is survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Gloria was the wife of the late Karl Alden II and the late Sterling Smith.

She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., moved to France, fled to the USA before the War and became a lifelong resident of Bryn Athyn. She worked as an Estate Manager as well as wife and mother. She was a member of the Bryn Athyn Church, the local Republican party and donated time and money to her church, Wounded Warriors, the Salvation Army, and Pennypack Ecological Trust.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Bryn Athyn Cathedral, Huntingdon Pike and Cathedral Road, Bryn Athyn, PA 19009.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Kempton New Church, P.O. Box 140, Kempton, PA 19529, Memo: Gloria Smith, Music Fund or at www.gofundme.com/f/DeniseAHendricks.

John E. Stiles Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley

www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 17, 2019
