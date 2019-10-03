|
Gloria M. Calamari of Warminster, Pa. (a resident of Ann's Choice) formally of Queens, New York City, passed on peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
Gloria was born in the Bronx section of New York City where she attended Walton High School. Gloria was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Calamari together celebrating 64 years of marriage and daughter of the late Fiore and Carolina nee: Satori Amanna.
Gloria and Joseph moved from NYC to Ann's Choice in 2007 where they became parishioners of Nativity of Our Lord Church in Warminster, Pa. Prior to dedicating her life to her family, Gloria worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York as well as other clerical positions in the construction industry. Gloria and Joseph enjoyed traveling, taking trips to Europe, and the Islands as well as other destinations throughout the United States.
Gloria is the beloved mother of two sons, John Calamari and spouse Lois of Doylestown, Pa., and Louis Calamari and spouse Gail of Stamford, CT. Gloria is the beloved sister of the late Vito, Joseph, Salvitore, Angelo, Caroline, Adeline, and Florence Amanna. Gloria is the beloved grandmother of five grandchildren, Christine, Thomas, Andrew, Michael and Victoria and the beloved great grandmother of five great grandchildren, Juliana, Leo, Nicholas, Christopher, and Jason.
Gloria will always be remembered first as a beloved wife, devoted mother and dedicated grandmother and great grandmother as well as a true friend to all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 West Street Road (intersection of York and Street Road) Warminster, Pa. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa. The family would prefer contributions in Gloria's memory to be made to a . Arrangements by the Donahue Funeral Home, Flourtown, PA (215) 348-9421.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 3, 2019