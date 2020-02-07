|
Gloria P. Haberkern of Doylestown passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home. She was 71.
Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Gloria Haberkern.
Gloria is survived by her children, Misgigi Smith and Michael Smeed (Jen), and her longtime companion, Roger Bryan. She was the sister of Jeanie Lamonico and Dusty Haberkern, and is also survived by her grandchildren, Merissa, Amber, and Mandi Smith, Miles and Cali Smeed, and her great-grandson, Oliver Smith. She is also survived by her niece, Jessica, and nephews, Vincent and Nicholas.
She enjoyed many summers camping with Roger in the desert in Slab City. She loved to travel, and had traveled the world. She enjoyed Country/western dancing, and riding her trike that Roger had built.
There's nothing she didn't do. She's at peace and not in pain anymore
Gloria's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton & Kellers Church Road, Plumsteadville, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bucks County SPCA, 1665 Street Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
