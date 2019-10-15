|
|
On Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, Gloria (Pitt) Randall, a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 97.
Gloria was born May 28, 1922 in Jenkintown, Pa. to Alfred and Anna Terramani. She graduated from Jenkintown H.S. in 1940 and later worked at the Times Chronicle.
She married Avery Jackson Pitt in 1946; they raised their three children, David (Nancy), Marilyn (Ernie) and Chuck (Joann), in Huntingdon Valley.
Avery and Gloria were the original owners of OId York Road Publishing Co., which was established in 1945. She also was a bank Teller at First Penn Bank for many years. They loved spending their free time in Ortley Beach - fishing and sunning respectively.
After Avery's passing in 1975, she later married Albert Randall and they were married for 24 years. She enjoyed traveling with Al, being with her family, and celebrating Christmas, but most of all Gloria enjoyed being at her summer home in Ortley Beach which she enjoyed for over 60 years. She could be found sunning with her beach buddies reading a book or just taking the day in. The Ortley Beach lifeguards even called her Mom Mom.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husbands, Avery and Albert, her beloved sisters, Rita and Agnes, and her son, David.
She is survived by her two children, 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, nieces and a nephew.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA 19046. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 15, 2019