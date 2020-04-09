|
Gordon Edward Estes of Chalfont, Pa. passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was 82.
He was born Oct. 5, 1937 in Lancaster, Ky. to the late Ted and Florence Estes. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Estes. They were married for 55 years.
In addition to his wife and parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Estes, and sisters, Rosalee Estes and Doris Estes.
Gordon has two surviving sisters, Betty Jo Burge (Dave) and Wanda Hale, and was the loving father of Sharon Gallagher, John Estes, Christina Seiz and her husband, Scott, and Mark Estes. He was the grandfather of Lauren Estes, Ryan Seiz, Holly Tillotson, Kyle Simmons, Cortney Estes, Corinne Estes and Trustin Estes. He had many nieces and nephews.
Gordon was a hardworking, giving and loving husband and father. He retired from Dudlik Industries in Warminster, Pa., where he was a foreman and machinist.
Gordon was an amazing athlete and played basketball and fast pitch softball well into his 50s. His friends and teammates called him "Gordie" and his wife "Joanie" called him Johnny. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Kentucky Wildcats fan. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.
Gordon loved gardening and growing enough vegetables that fed the entire extended family. He enjoyed trips 'down the shore' to Ocean City, N.J., with his Joanie, children and grandchildren each summer. He also enjoyed trips to Kentucky to see his many family members.
There will be a private funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
