Gordon R. Jahn, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at The Community at Rockhill in West Rockhill Twp., Pa.He was the beloved husband of 55 years to the late Anne Smith Jahn, who passed in 2015.Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Walter and Catherine (Vollmer) Jahn.A U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean Conflict, he served from 1953-1955, attaining the rank of Corporal.Mr. Jahn was employed as a school teacher for the Philadelphia School District for 30 years, retiring in 1993.In his free time, Mr. Jahn enjoyed old movies, reading about history, singing, and listening to operas and classical music. Gordon enjoyed traveling around the world, and especially summers at Analomink Lake. He also had a penchant for coin and stamp collecting. His greatest joy was sharing all these interests with his beloved late wife Anne.He is survived by two sons, Walter Jahn of Lord's Valley, Pa. and Chris Jahn and his wife, Jennifer, of Phoenixville, Pa., his daughter, Barbara Geisler and her husband, Rudy, of New Cumberland, Pa., six grandchildren, Peter, Maritza, Matthew, Joseph, C.J., and Katelyn, and a sister, Darlene M. Maleschuk of Villas, N.J.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Sadler- Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, Pa.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Penn Museum, 3260 South St., Philadelphia PA 19104, or Gordon would be just as happy if you started a coin collection of your own.Sadler-Suess Funeral Home,Telford