Grace L. Gartner, of Horsham, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was 91.
Beloved wife of the late Frank S. Gartner; loving mother to her daughters Linda Bruno (Michael LeMaitre) and Barbara Ehlmann (Mark); cherished Nanny of Jennifer Spadaro (Vincent), Kimberly Ehlmann, Stephanie Ehlmann (Matthew Weaver), and Mark Ehlmann Jr. (Olivia Arnold); loving great grandmother of Dominick Spadaro; and caring sister of the late Charles Baxter Jr. (Laura), the late Kathryn Oswald (Kenneth) and Earl Baxter, and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Grace and Frank were married in 1950 at the Holy Nativity Episcopal Church of Rockledge. They shared their life together living in Hatboro, Pa., Pocono Pines, Pa., Bradenton, FL and Horsham, Pa.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Grace's Life Celebration on Friday, August 14, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. followed by her funeral service at 12 p.m. at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home at 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401.
Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Grace's memory made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
would be greatly appreciated.
