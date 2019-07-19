|
|
Grace L. Myers of Harleysville, formerly of Furlong and Pipersville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Peter Becker Community. She was 94.
Born Nov. 3, 1924 in Doylestown, Grace was the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah (Rickert) Leatherman. She graduated from Doylestown High School in 1942.
She was employed at the Keller Glove Factory, Plumsteadville for several years and then devoted her time to being a housewife and mother. She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, and reading. She especially enjoyed bowling, and was a member over the years in ladies leagues in Chalfont, Doylestown, and Earlington. For many years she was a volunteer with the American Red Cross working at numerous blood drives in Bucks and Montgomery Counties. She handed out juice/ water and treats to the blood donors after they had completed their donations.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy, wife of Roger Thomas, of Harleysville; her son, Ken of Perkasie; grandsons, Paul Thomas of Idaho and Doug Myers of Texas; and granddaughter, Melissa Myers of Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Myers, who passed away in September 2012. She also was the sister of the late Arthur Leatherman and Raymond Leatherman.
Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford (Franconia Twp.), Pa., where the family will greet guests from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow at Doylestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037 or www.redcross.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Telford
www.williamsbergeykoffel.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 19, 2019