Gregory A. Barr
Gregory A. Barr, formerly of Hatboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

He was born in Altoona to Dorothy (Hippo) and Irwin B. Barr.

Greg is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; his brother, Duane (Kathryn); niece, Nichelle Slavens (Jeff); aunt, Marlyne Deibler; and his beloved pup, Roxy.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa., where services will begin at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg's name may be sent to The American Cancer Assoc., 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, cancer.org, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, diabetes.org.

Condolences may be sent to Greg's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:30 AM
McGhee Funeral Home
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
McGhee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
