Gregory Fudala

Gregory Fudala Obituary
Gregory Fudala of New Hope, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. He was 52.

Born in Philadelphia to the late George S. Fudala Sr. and Anne (Boyle) Fudala, Greg resided in Philadelphia before moving to New Hope, Pa. in 2001.

Greg was the owner of Physician Finder LLC of New Hope for the past 10 years. He was a member of St. Martin of Tours Church of New Hope.

He coached baseball and basketball for his sons' leagues, enjoyed cooking, surf fishing, summers at North Wildwood, decorating for Halloween and organizing block parties for the neighborhood.

Greg was the beloved husband of Tara (Slimbock) Fudala; the devoted father of Gregory and Colin Fudala; dear brother of George Fudala (Annette) and Lynne Allan (Michael); dear uncle of Shawn, Jaclyn, Michael, Amanda, Rebecca, Darren and Jakob; and cherished brother-in-law of Darren Slimbock (Diane) and Mark Slimbock (Theresa).

A visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1 Riverstone Circle, New Hope, PA 18938, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Martin of Tours Parish Cemetery, New Hope.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A Helping Hand to assist with educational expenses for Greg's children at www.gofundme.com/f/FudalaBoys.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 1, 2019
