Guenter P. Neische of Bedminster Township, Pa. passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Quakertown Center - Genesis Health Care, Quakertown, Pa. He was 89.
He was the longtime companion of Doris (Snedeker) Leotta. The couple would have celebrated 50 years together in March 2020.
Born in Lebus, Germany, he migrated to the United States in 1956, attaining his citizenship on June 8, 1995.
Guenter worked as an electrical contractor for Swartley Brothers Engineers, Inc., Lansdale, Pa., for many years until retiring.
He was Lutheran in faith.
A former member of the German-Hungarian Club, Hilltown, Pa., he was especially fond of his horse, Orville. An avid vegetable gardener and fisherman, he enjoyed deep sea fishing as well as launching his boat on Lake Nockamixon.
In addition to his companion, he is survived by a stepdaughter, Sandra Dereau of Wickenburg, Ariz.; two step grandchildren, Kenneth A. Bocchino of Sellersville, Pa. and Lisa M. Burmeister of Pottsville, Pa.; three step great-grandchildren, Jenna, Shavonna and Nicole; a step great- great-granddaughter, Mina; and his longtime friends, John and Nancy Patton.
He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Patricia Kramer; a step grandson, David Bocchino; and a step great-granddaughter, Brianne Messina.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 1, 2019