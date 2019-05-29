|
Gwendolyn L. Sivel passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was 64.
She is survived by her mother, Doris Sivel; brother, Jim (Kay); sister, Bobbie (Jeff); and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Sivel Sr., and a brother, Richard Sivel Jr.
Her family will remember Gwen as a kind, gentle soul who brought much joy into the world despite her many life struggles.
The family wishes to thank her many caregivers over the years, including the special people at Penn Foundation (807 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960) and LifeQuest Nursing Center (2450 John Fries Hwy., Quakertown, PA 18951).
A private memorial will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Gwen's name to one of the organizations mentioned above to help them continue to provide care for those in need, or to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 29, 2019