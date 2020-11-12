H. Franklin Rice of Hilltown Township, Pa. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Souderton Mennonite Home. He was 87.He was the loving husband of Ruth (Halteman) Rice for 66 years.Born in Doylestown, Pa. on Nov. 9, 1932, he was the son of the late Edward and Pearl (Sames) Rice.Frank completed his schooling at Groveland School and worked for his father on the family farm in Pipersville, Pa. until about 1960. He was then employed by a few local building contractors before establishing his own business, Rice Construction, in 1964. In later years, before retiring, Frank worked as a school bus driver for Pennridge School District.Frank served on the Hilltown Township Planning Commission and was a charter member, and first chairman, of the Hilltown Township Water and Sewer Authority. He enjoyed restoring period John Deere tractors and was a member of the Bucks-Mont Two Cylinder Club.Always active in his church, he grew up attending Deep Run Mennonite Church East. Later he attended Groveland Mennonite Church and Blooming Glen Mennonite Church. In 1979, Frank began attending Calvary Church of Souderton, where he served as a trustee, a member of the Barnabas Team and on various committees.He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, reading, and traveling. He spoke often of his mission trips with Calvary Church to Ecuador and Columbia and loved traveling with family, friends and group trips organized by David and Maxine Derstine.In addition to his wife, Ruth, he is survived by his four daughters, Wendy Beidler of Perkasie, Pa., Carolyn Egli of Stroudsburg, Pa., Lori Yoder and husband, Wilmer, of Quakertown, Pa., and Michele deFrenes of Telford, Pa.; his eight grandchildren, Cynthia (CJ), Travis, Brant, Marissa, Andrew, Lauren, Mikaela and Madison; four great grandchildren, Jackson, Tanner, Lincoln and Weston; his brother, Linwood Rice and wife, Doris, of Dublin, Pa.; and his sister, Alma Hockman and husband, Walt, of Perkasie, Pa.He was preceded in death by his brother, Owen Rice, and his two sisters, Eleanor Lear and Dorothy Leatherman.Friends may meet with the family from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 E. Broad St., Souderton, Pa. A private Celebration of Life service will follow. Burial will take place at Calvary Church Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made in his name to support the ministry of Cornerstone Community Church, Philadelphia, Pa. Contributions may be sent to: Calvary Church of Souderton, 820 Rt. 113, Souderton PA, 18964, designated as a contribution in memory of Frank Rice for support of Cornerstone Community Church.To send online condolences to the family, visit the funeral home's web site below.Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory,Souderton, Pa.