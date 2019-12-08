Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Karl Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. Karl Smith Obituary
H. Karl Smith of Sellersville passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Community at Rockhill, West Rockhill Township, Pa. He was 85.

Born in Souderton, he was the son of the late Herbert and Catherine (Blank) Smith.

Karl was a 1952 graduate of Souderton High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959 and was stationed on the USS Vulcan.

Karl was employed as a machinist by AMETEK, Inc., U.S. Gauge Division, Sellersville, for 30 years until retiring in 1996. Following his retirement, he worked as a driver for Manheim Auto Auction, Hatfield.

He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Almont, Pa., where he was a former Church Treasurer.

A 50-year and life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1539, Karl was a member of the V.F.W. Forrest Lodge No. 245 and the Nase-Kraft American Legion Post No. 255, all in Sellersville. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was a life member of the Great Swamp Fish & Game, Quakertown. He also was a member of the North Penn Gun Club, Trumbauersville, as well as the Almont Rod & Gun Club, Almont. He especially enjoyed going on hunting expeditions in Potter County, Pa., and he was a golf enthusiast.

He is survived by four sons, Alan D. Smith and his wife, Barbara, of Eagle, Idaho, Michael S. Smith and his wife, Rhonda, of Sellersville, C. Guy Smith and his companion, Joanne Welch, of Sellersville, and David T. Smith and his wife, Maria, of Sellersville; four grandchildren, Eric Smith and his wife, Stacey, of Perkasie, Luke Smith and his wife, Melissa, of Hinesville, Ga., Hanna Smith of Eagle, Idaho, and Aaron Smith of Eagle, Idaho; a great-granddaughter; and his sister, Kathy Moffett and her companion, Gino Daviso, of The Villages, Fla.

He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher L. Smith on Aug. 15, 2013; a grandson, Kyle D. Smith on April 7, 2018, and his longtime companion, Patricia Gallie on Jan. 13, 2016.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Jerusalem Union Cemetery, 733 Ridge Rd., Sellersville (Almont), Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Moose Charities" c/o Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1539, 301 W. Park Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960. Please write "H. Karl Smith Memorial" on memo line.

Bernard Suess Funeral Home,

Perkasie

www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernard Suess Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -