|
|
H. Karl Smith of Sellersville passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Community at Rockhill, West Rockhill Township, Pa. He was 85.
Born in Souderton, he was the son of the late Herbert and Catherine (Blank) Smith.
Karl was a 1952 graduate of Souderton High School.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959 and was stationed on the USS Vulcan.
Karl was employed as a machinist by AMETEK, Inc., U.S. Gauge Division, Sellersville, for 30 years until retiring in 1996. Following his retirement, he worked as a driver for Manheim Auto Auction, Hatfield.
He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Almont, Pa., where he was a former Church Treasurer.
A 50-year and life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1539, Karl was a member of the V.F.W. Forrest Lodge No. 245 and the Nase-Kraft American Legion Post No. 255, all in Sellersville. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was a life member of the Great Swamp Fish & Game, Quakertown. He also was a member of the North Penn Gun Club, Trumbauersville, as well as the Almont Rod & Gun Club, Almont. He especially enjoyed going on hunting expeditions in Potter County, Pa., and he was a golf enthusiast.
He is survived by four sons, Alan D. Smith and his wife, Barbara, of Eagle, Idaho, Michael S. Smith and his wife, Rhonda, of Sellersville, C. Guy Smith and his companion, Joanne Welch, of Sellersville, and David T. Smith and his wife, Maria, of Sellersville; four grandchildren, Eric Smith and his wife, Stacey, of Perkasie, Luke Smith and his wife, Melissa, of Hinesville, Ga., Hanna Smith of Eagle, Idaho, and Aaron Smith of Eagle, Idaho; a great-granddaughter; and his sister, Kathy Moffett and her companion, Gino Daviso, of The Villages, Fla.
He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher L. Smith on Aug. 15, 2013; a grandson, Kyle D. Smith on April 7, 2018, and his longtime companion, Patricia Gallie on Jan. 13, 2016.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Jerusalem Union Cemetery, 733 Ridge Rd., Sellersville (Almont), Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Moose Charities" c/o Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1539, 301 W. Park Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960. Please write "H. Karl Smith Memorial" on memo line.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 8, 2019