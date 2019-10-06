|
H. Louise (Carr) Dobbs Trempel passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. She was 88.
Born in Hatboro, Louise was the daughter of the late Henry and Agnes (Kelley) Carr of Abington.
She was a recent resident of the Masonic Village in Lafayette Hill, where she enjoyed a good life. She kept busy with crafts and other activities. In particular, Louise loved to decorate wreaths for all occasions.
In the early 1950s she married Charles C. Dobbs. During her lifetime Louise worked for the Willow Grove Answering Service, and later became a beloved employee of Mary's Melody Lakes Restaurant in Quakertown, where many patrons fondly remembered her. Louise loved spending time with her family and adored her five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and their pets.
She is survived by a sister, June Cremo of Dublin; a son, Henry C. Dobbs (Anne) of Montgomery Township, daughter, Linda Everest Lewis (Joe) of West Virginia, and two step-daughters, Bonnie Trempel of Bensalem, and Wanda Ohler (Roger) of Levitown.
