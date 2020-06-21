H. Richard Harrington of Doylestown, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Bristol House Memory Care in Warrington. He was 91 years old and the husband for 66 years of Doris J. Thompson Harrington.Born in Collegeville, PA, he was the son of the late Harry W. and Florence M. Hems Harrington.While growing up Richard lived in the Norristown, Collegeville-Trappe areas, having graduated from Collegeville-Trappe High School.Following high school he attended Penn State University and spent two years as a Midshipman while stationed in Pensacola, Florida, training to be a Navy pilot. After his discharge from the Navy he began working for Sharpless Corporation in Bridgeport, PA while attending Drexel University. After graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering he moved his young family from Norristown to Sandersville, Georgia where he was the plant manager for Anglo-American Clays Corporation.In the early 60's the family moved to Pittsford, New York where he was Chief Engineer for Mixing Equipment Company in Rochester, New York. In 1969 Richard and family moved to Doylestown to open Harrington-Robb Company, a processing engineering sales company. He retired in 1988 to enjoy spending time with his family, gardening and playing golf.Richard was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church of Doylestown where he served on several boards and committees. Additionally, he sat on the board of Life Abundant and supported various other Christian-based organizations.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Dawn Harrington of Doylestown, Nancy Daniell (Michael) of Valley, Alabama and Rebecca Harrington of New Britain; his grandchildren Richard Daniell, Benjamin Daniell (Linda), Martha Ashley Nelson (Stephen), Samantha Fenwick and Chase Fenwick; as well as his great-grandchildren: Michael Gabriel and Ada Kathryn Nelson. Also surviving are his three siblings: William Harrington (Edith), Clayton Harrington (Beverly) and Ruth Harrington; his sisters-in-law: Barbara Harrington and Joan Harrington and numerous nieces and nephews.Richard was preceded in death by his siblings: Margaret Hadfield, Donald Harrington, and Edward Harrington.A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions in Richard's name be made to: First Baptist Church of Doylestown, 311 W. State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,Doylestown