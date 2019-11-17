|
Hans Allan Johnson of Doylestown died on Oct. 25, 2019. He was 64.
Born on Staten Island, N.Y., he spent his early childhood in Raritan, N.J., after which he relocated to Doylestown in 1966, where he lived for the remainder of his life.
He attended Central Bucks High School East where he was an active member of Patriot Players, performing in several productions.
After graduating high school, he studied Geography and French Literature at Penn State University. He wrote short stories, and having a lifelong interest in conservative politics, in recent years contributed articles to several conservative websites. For many years he did research in ancient history and biblical prophecy, with a special interest in the teachings of the Worldwide Church of God and its successor churches.
He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, following a youthful attachment to the Minnesota Vikings.
His hobbies included camping, fishing, and collecting exotic plants, and he loved classic cinema and all things science fiction, from Asimov to Star Trek and Doctor Who.
He was the big brother to five younger siblings, whom he introduced to the importance of books as well as the joys of sketch comedy, astronomy, science fiction, and neighborhood football games.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kurt, and his brother-in-law, Quentin Sullivan, and is survived by his mother Margaretha ("Lalla"), sister Marianne and nephews Henry and Kevin of Los Angeles, Calif., sister Anita Sullivan of Haverhill, Mass., sister Ingrid of Riegelsville, Pa., brother Dr. Rolf Johansson and wife Vanesha Pravin of Merced, Calif., and brother Carl and partner Martha Sholl of Haverhill, Mass.
Interment will be private.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2019