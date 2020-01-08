|
|
Hannah Margaret Lee passed away in her loving parents arms on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Despite her short time on Earth, she was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around her.
Hannah was born April 3, 2019 in Arlington, Va. to Jim and Katie Lee, joining older brother, Ben. Hannah exuded happiness every day of her short life. She was happiest when she was playing with her big brother and couldn't help but squeal in delight when they were together. Even at a young age, Hannah was adventurous and fiercely independent. She loved to crawl, wave to people, and clap to music.
Hannah will be forever remembered and loved by her parents, her big brother, her grandparents, Bernie and Barbara Lee, Barbara Kennedy, and Mike Kennedy, and her aunts and uncle, Erin Brown, Bridget Kennedy, Tim and Jill Lee, and Kat Lee. She was adored and will be missed by her five older cousins.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Dan Brown.
A wake in Hannah's honor will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, Va. Hannah's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria. She will be buried with her maternal great grandparents in Stonington, Conn.
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home,
Alexandria, Va.
www.everlywheatley.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 8, 2020