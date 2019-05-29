Home

Hans L. Strube Obituary
Hans L. Strube of Langhorne, Pa. died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Buckingham Valley Nursing and Rehab Center. He was 91.

He was the beloved husband of the late Margarethe Kinkhorst Strube.

Born in Germany, he was the son of the late Erich and Elisabeth Hohfeld Strube.

During World War II, Hans was drafted into the German Army. In 1952 he immigrated to the U.S. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, becoming a naturalized citizen in 1955.

Hans' professional career spanned over 40 years at the Jade Corporation. He started as a tool and die maker, and ended his career as plant manager of Jade's Singapore facility.

He is survived by his two daughters, Karen Edwards and her husband, William, of Milton, Vt. and Lisa Moser and her husband, John of Perkasie. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Peter Edwards and his fiancée, Courtney Pope, Mark Edwards and his wife, Caitlin, Eric Moser and his wife, Melissa, James Moser and his fiancée, Katie Morse, and Shannon Moser, and his two great-grandchildren, Lily and Theodore.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. Interment with military honors will be held privately in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Guardians of the National Cemetery, P.O. Box 233, Newtown, PA 18940.

www.fluehr.com


Published in The Intelligencer on May 29, 2019
