1/
Harold H. Harr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold H. Harr of Hatboro, formerly of Pineville, Pa., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 77.

Harold was the beloved husband of Vienna G. (Maitz) Harr, with whom he shared over 54 years of marriage.

Born in Quakertown, Pa., he was the son of the late Harold F. and Helen (Reichard) Harr.

Harold was a devoted father to his three children: Seth, Zachary (Kristina), and Rachael; the most adoring Pop-pop to Eliza; and dear brother to Suzanne Hinton (Keith).

He was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Billy and her husband, Al.

Harold proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps with the Marine Barracks Guard Company in Washington, D.C. He taught Industrial Arts in the Pennsbury School District for over 30 years, was a founding member of the Daisy Jug Band, an avid Penn State fan, and a true outdoorsman.

His interment and services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Harold's name may be made to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Mary Kathryn Menck, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Address checks to the "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" with Harold's name in the memo line.

To share online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved