Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. David R.C. Church
316 N. Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Kormos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Kormos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Kormos Obituary
Harold Kormos of Willow Grove passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He was 84.

Harold was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who lived his life spreading kindness and generosity to his friends and family.

Having grown up in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Harold graduated from Kings College with a degree in Sociology. He served in the U.S. Army as Military Police before working as a retail buyer for Strawbridge & Clothier for 33 years.

Harold enjoyed retirement as a devout parishioner of St. David's Parish, giving back to his community alongside his wife, Imelda.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Kormos, and his siblings, John, Nicholas, and Joseph Kormos and Marie Keppler.

Harold is remembered with love by his wife of 59 years, Imelda, his sons and daughters-in- law, Harold and Tracey, Michael and Beth, and William and Amy, as well as his 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. They'll miss his humor, his wisdom, and mostly his care and love.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Jan. 16, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Road, Willow Grove PA 19090. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, Jan. 17, at St. David R.C. Church, 316 N. Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. (There is no morning viewing on Friday)

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to St. David Church, Capital Campaign, at the address listed above.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -