Harold Kormos of Willow Grove passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He was 84.
Harold was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who lived his life spreading kindness and generosity to his friends and family.
Having grown up in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Harold graduated from Kings College with a degree in Sociology. He served in the U.S. Army as Military Police before working as a retail buyer for Strawbridge & Clothier for 33 years.
Harold enjoyed retirement as a devout parishioner of St. David's Parish, giving back to his community alongside his wife, Imelda.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Kormos, and his siblings, John, Nicholas, and Joseph Kormos and Marie Keppler.
Harold is remembered with love by his wife of 59 years, Imelda, his sons and daughters-in- law, Harold and Tracey, Michael and Beth, and William and Amy, as well as his 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. They'll miss his humor, his wisdom, and mostly his care and love.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Jan. 16, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Road, Willow Grove PA 19090. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, Jan. 17, at St. David R.C. Church, 316 N. Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. (There is no morning viewing on Friday)
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to St. David Church, Capital Campaign, at the address listed above.
John J. Bryers Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 16, 2020