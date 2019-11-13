Home

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Harold R. Besch


1926 - 2019
Harold R. Besch Obituary
Harold R. Besch of Chalfont passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Briarleaf Nursing Center, Doylestown. He was 93.

He was the devoted husband of Doris (Nelson) Besch.

Born in Quakertown in 1926, he was a son of the late Charles and Viola (Solliday) Besch.

Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II. Following his service, he was employed as a mason, and was proud to have built his own home. He was also a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Doris, are his children, Barry Besch, David Besch (Robin), Lynn Burns (Woody Clark), and Tammy Galluppi (David); his grandchildren, Angela Galluppi (Sam), Christina Galluppi, Brittany Galluppi, Christi Tomasino, and Faith Clark; and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl Besch and Arnold Besch.

Funeral services will be held privately for his family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund online at www.americankidneyfund.org.

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,

Lansdale

www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 13, 2019
