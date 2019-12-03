Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Fay O'Neill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet Fay O'Neill Obituary
Harriet Fay O'Neill, a 60 year resident of Warrington, Pa., entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019.

Harriet was the daughter of the late Harriet E. and Lloyd K. Randall. She was raised in Germantown, Pa., where she met her husband.

She is survived by three sons and two daughters, George J. O'Neill Jr. (Cindy), John C. O'Neill (Stephanie), Paul O'Neill (Abby), Fay Moreau (Dennis), and Nancy Koch (Mark).

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George J. O'Neill, Sr. and a son, David O'Neill (Lisa). Additionally, she is survived by 18 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, who loved her dearly.

She was the best Mom ever. Harriet was passionate about caring for and helping others; she welcomed anyone and everyone into her home with kindness.

She attended Warrington Fellowship Church for 55 years. She taught Sunday School and, also, Bible studies at various nursing homes, and assisted elderly individuals with personal care.

She loved spending time in Cape May, N.J. from the time she was 9 years old until her death at 92 years.

Her thankfulness, happiness, kindness, and positive attitude in every situation will be missed by her loving family and friends.

Calling hours at Warrington Fellowship Church, 1455 Cooper Ln., Warrington, Pa., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. with a service starting at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Cape May, NJ at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, 780 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204, at 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -