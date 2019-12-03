|
|
Harriet Fay O'Neill, a 60 year resident of Warrington, Pa., entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019.
Harriet was the daughter of the late Harriet E. and Lloyd K. Randall. She was raised in Germantown, Pa., where she met her husband.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters, George J. O'Neill Jr. (Cindy), John C. O'Neill (Stephanie), Paul O'Neill (Abby), Fay Moreau (Dennis), and Nancy Koch (Mark).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George J. O'Neill, Sr. and a son, David O'Neill (Lisa). Additionally, she is survived by 18 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, who loved her dearly.
She was the best Mom ever. Harriet was passionate about caring for and helping others; she welcomed anyone and everyone into her home with kindness.
She attended Warrington Fellowship Church for 55 years. She taught Sunday School and, also, Bible studies at various nursing homes, and assisted elderly individuals with personal care.
She loved spending time in Cape May, N.J. from the time she was 9 years old until her death at 92 years.
Her thankfulness, happiness, kindness, and positive attitude in every situation will be missed by her loving family and friends.
Calling hours at Warrington Fellowship Church, 1455 Cooper Ln., Warrington, Pa., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. with a service starting at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Cape May, NJ at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, 780 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204, at 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 3, 2019