Harriet Marie Stanton, BSN was born in Pottsville, Pa. on Sept. 12, 1925. Her parents were Howell and Elizabeth (McKenna) Althouse. As a child and teenager Harriet enjoyed arts and crafts, horseback riding, and traveling. Her most fond memory from this era was a railroad trip to the Grand Canyon, which she descended on the back of a mule.
Sadly, both her mother and father died while Harriet was a young girl. She was raised in boarding schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Her Aunt Josephine and Uncle Joe Keenan were a constant in her life and their children, Betty Jo and Joseph Keenan, remained devoted to Harriet throughout life.
Harriet came to admire the philanthropic and charitable work advanced by Katherine Drexel of Philadelphia, who founded the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament (SBS). At age 21 Harriet entered the order as a novice and began training at the SBS motherhouse in Cornwell Heights, Pa. While Harriet made many friends during her preparations, she soon came to realize that a religious vocation was not what God desired for her life. Soon thereafter Harriet found herself teaching kindergarten classes at St. Elizabeth's Catholic School located at 23rd and Berks in North Philadelphia.
It was during a Saturday trip from her home on Rock Lane in Elkins Park that she met a young handsome veteran at the Jenkintown library named John Patrick Stanton. After a year-long courtship, John and Harriet were married on the feast of the Holy Rosary at St. Stephen's Catholic Church located on North Broad Street on Oct. 7, 1950. Except for a one-year residence in Ambler in 1955, the family lived in Jenkintown on Walnut Street and then Summit Avenue, where Harriet raised 12 children: Patrick, Joseph, Andrew (deceased 1962), Kevin, Brendan, Dennis, Rosaleen, Francis, Maria, Cletus, Anthony, and Mary Katherine.
There were two phases to Harriet's life, during the first period she was devoted to raising her children. The second phase began around age 50 when she decided to pursue a long-term ambition to become a nurse like her late mother. With great humility and focused determination, she began her career as a volunteer candy-striper at Jeans Hospital in the Rockledge area of Philadelphia. Confident in her calling she went on to take night classes at Manor Junior College. During 10 years of educational training she attended Montgomery County Community College and Gwynedd Mercy University before graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from LaSalle University in 1987. After graduation she spent the next 30 years practicing nursing. She then went on to teach and train nurses relying on her vast knowledge and experiences to inspire many to serve in the medical profession.
While Harriet was extremely fond of her nursing experiences, the greatest joy came from her 12 children, 46 grandchildren, and 31 great grandchildren. Most of the last decade of her life was spent in an office/studio affectionately referred to as the "lookout tower." It was here that she designed cards and decorated letters that became birthday wishes, graduation notices, and short notes to friends and family.
To those closest to her, Harriet was lovingly known as Mom-mom. She enjoyed dinners on her back porch and trips to the beach. For 59 years Harriet lived on Summit Avenue and was cared for during her declining years by her youngest daughter, Mary Katherine and her children. She passed on to eternal life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 7, 2019