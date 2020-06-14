Harriett Marie (Shadle) Elsner, left this world to prepare a place in heaven for her family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was 86.
Born August 9, 1933 in Philadelphia, she leaves her husband of over 70 years, Robert Lewis Elsner. Together they made a life for themselves and family and in 1960 built their own home in New Britain Township across from what is now Lake Galena. Harriett worked as a professional waitress until her retirement and was a member of the Lion's International Club for many years.
Besides her beloved husband, Robert, Harriett leaves behind her cherished family including three children, Karen Marie Elsner, Robin Ann Conboy (Timothy Sr.), and Keefe Brian (Elizabeth); 12 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren who inspired her and made her proud every day.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Funeral Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lion's Eye Bank of Delaware Valley at https://lebdv.org/.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont, Pa.
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 14, 2020.