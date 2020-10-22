Harry C. Rogers Jr. of Nockamixon Township passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his residence in Kintnersville. He was 80.He was the husband of Betty P. (Parzych) Rogers.Harry was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 25, 1940 to the late Harry C. Sr. and Dorothy (Simon) Rogers. He was employed by Penn Engineering, Plumsteadville, where he worked as a machinist. Harry and his wife created and distributed "Rogers Relish" at local markets throughout Bucks County after he retired.He loved the outdoors, walking his dog, fishing and photography. Harry practiced Tai Chi and Qigong and had an ongoing interest in integrative medicine and the human spirit.In addition to his wife of 51 years, Harry was a loving father of three children, Heather A. Rogers of Upper Black Eddy, Andrew C. Rogers of Riegelsville and Sean M. Rogers of Durham, and is survived by his siblings, Betty Ann Rogers of Philadelphia, Jeanne Rogers of Philadelphia and Edward Rogers (Susan) of Clinton Township, Mich.Harry was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.Services will be held privately.Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at the funeral home's web site below.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, 60 Reservoir Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc.Hellertown, Pa.