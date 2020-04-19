Home

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Harry E. Silcott Obituary
Harry E. Silcott of Dublin, Pa., passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Manor Care in Montgomeryville, Pa., after a long battle with lung and heart disease. He was 79.

Son of the late Irene G. and C. Howard Silcott. Harry is survived by his sister Karen and her husband Harry Sturza, his two nephews, Craig (Kerry), Todd (Lynly) his niece Stephanie (Daniel) Kanak, as well as a grandniece and four grandnephews.

He served his country as a United States Marine. Harry was a unique man who always did things his own way, right up until the end. He will be greatly missed.

Harry will be interred at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, a gathering to celebrate Harry's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's name can be made to ALS, 321 Norristown Rd, Suite 260, Ambler PA 19002 or , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or supportwoundedwarriorproject.org

Send condolences to the website below.

Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 19, 2020
