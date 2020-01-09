Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
84 E. Oakland Ave
Doylestown, PA
View Map
Harry G. Duce Jr. Obituary
Harry G. Duce Jr. of New Hope, Pa. died peacefully at his farm on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, with his family at his side.

Born in Nantucket, Mass., Harry was the beloved husband of the late Sara "Sally" Haines Duce.

He is survived by his brother, George, his daughter, Mary Ann Welch, and three sons, Vito, Mario and Thomas DelPopolo. He has numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Harry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he was a member of the Chaplain Corps.

He was a man who loved horses. He started his career in training and teaching of horses and riders in the late 1950s and 1960s. He started his working career at Pheasant Run Farm, caring and training horses, as well as teaching for the McLean family.

In 1973, Harry and Sally sold their home on County Line Road to purchase land at 6327 Greenhill Road, which they named Blue Jacket Farm. Blue Jacket Farm has become a premier training and boarding facility for upcoming horses and riders under Harry's guidance and Sally's determination and lots of love.

His extended family was his students. Harry loved his work, and a vacation to him was going to the barn at night to check on the horses.

He will be missed by all who came to know and love him.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 84 E. Oakland Ave., Doylestown, PA 18901.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931, in memory of Harry G. Duce.

www.fluehr.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 9, 2020
