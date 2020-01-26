|
|
Harry Goldstein of Willow Grove passed away the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. He was 90.
He was a son of the late Dora Weiner and David Goldstein; brother of surviving sisters, Evelyn Amtzis and Saundra Brauhn, the late Jean Frimet, Sylvia Freedman, Edith Karol, brothers, Murray, Irwin, and Robert.
He was married for 67 years to the late Norma Ann McQuade Goldstein.
Harry was the loving father of six children, Diana, with her late husband Isaiah Morrell, Janice, with husband, Fritz Vogel, Carol Gruber, Robert Goldstein, Rhonda Scherillo, and Kristi Taverno, with husband, Anthony Taverno. He was the grandfather of 14, Matthew, Rachel, Derek, David, Kelsey, Kevin, Doreen, Melissa, Brian, Kristen, Aaron, Andrew, Haley, and Madelena; and great-grandfather of seven, Olivia, Grant, Shane, Baby Boy Vogel to be born in late April 2020, Riley, Maddox, and Emma.
Harry was born March 20, 1929, in Staten Island, N.Y. He attended Curtis High School in Staten Island. Harry joined the U.S. Navy in 1947 for eight years of continuous service. During this time, Harry served in the Korean War. On his return, he enlisted in the Air Force for four years. When his Air Force commitment was completed, he decided to rejoin the Navy until 1967, where he retired from the Willow Grove Naval Base as a Storekeeper First Class. He then worked for the U.S. Post Office as a clerk until his retirement in 1993.
He was an active member of the Naval Reserve; life member of the Fleet Reserve; life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Glenside, Pa. Post #676, where he served on the board, and was involved with fund raising efforts and social activities for members and families.
He enjoyed family events, spending time with friends, and going to baseball games. As a young man he played for the Seattle Seahawks, a Navy team, there he was known as a very fast runner. Most of all being a Foodie, he enjoyed Norma's cooking! Harry could also be quite the entertainer. He could be coaxed to play the spoons as well as his comb like a harmonica. For Harry's personal enjoyment, he and Norma took dance lessons as young people and became lifelong dancers with many styles.
We will truly miss his fun ways. He will never be forgotten
Family and friends are invited to Harry's Life Celebration from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940, where a memorial service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment service will be held in Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.
Craft Givnish Funeral Home,
Abington
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 26, 2020