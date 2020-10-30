1/1
Harry James Heck
Harry James Heck of Savannah, Ga., formerly of Easton and Doylestown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. He was 90.

He was born April 24, 1930 in Easton to the late G. Harris Heck and Lillian (Wesley) Heck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, G. Harris Jr. and Robert W. Heck.

Harry was educated in the Easton Public School System, at Lafayette College (where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity) and at Eckels College of Mortuary Science.

After college, he joined the family business, the Heck Memorial Home in Easton, but this part of his career was interrupted by the outbreak of the Korean War. Harry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, received his training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and completed Air Force radio training school at Scott Field, Ill. Following his training he was assigned to the occupation forces in Germany. The end of hostilities in Korea coincided with the end of the occupation, and after four years, Harry returned home to Easton where he met his wife, the former Nancy Moss, and they were married in 1955.

Harry returned to the family business, receiving his funeral director's license in 1956. He left the family business and joined McNeil Laboratories (part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies) in June of 1959 as a territory representative, and progressed in multiple managerial positions. He was promoted to Executive Director of Sales in 1976. Harry's career spanned 33 years with McNeil when he retired in 1992.

Harry was active in multiple churches throughout his life including St. John's Lutheran Church in Easton and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Doylestown.

Harry and Nancy retired to the Landings on Skidaway Island in Savannah where, together, they enjoyed a busy retirement. Harry loved to golf, sail, fish and travel abroad. He and Nancy especially enjoyed exploring North America in their RV with his beloved English Springer Spaniel, Maggie, in tow.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy; three daughters, Amy Gheysens (husband, Edward Jr.) of Pittsgrove, N.J., Elizabeth DeMaioribus (husband, James Jr.) of Morristown, N.J., and Karen Innes (husband, David) of Horsham, Pa.; and six grandchildren, Katherine, Stephen, Lauren, Nicholas, Samantha, and Christine.

Services for family only will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, at the Historic Easton Cemetery Chapel, N. 7th St., Easton, followed by military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Homefront in San Antonio, Texas, the Humane Society of Greater Savannah, the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice Savannah.

Online condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

The Ashton Funeral Home,

Easton, Pa.

www.ashtonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Service
01:00 PM
Historic Easton Cemetery Chapel
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Sad to hear of Harry’s passing- he was a good guy!! Enjoyed the two of you when Tigger and I were with you in Becky and Bob’s company. Have so many memories of the Heck family including Lillian too! End of an era. Deepest Sympathy to all.
Carolyn Bloom
Friend
October 29, 2020
My condolences to the Heck family. I am very sorry for your loss.
Hugh Bloom
Friend
October 29, 2020
Nancy and Family,
Sincere Sympathy,
Alice Guffy
Alice Guffy
Friend
October 29, 2020
Sir,
I did not know you personally, however I would be honored to "Thank You" for your dedicated and honorable Military Service, to OUR country.
At a later date, we will meet in that "SPECIAL PLACE" which GOD reserves for ALL of those who have stepped forward; to serve their country in a Military Uniform.
May ALL of GOD'S blessings, be with your Dear Family!

Sergeant Major (E-9) Larry E. & Mrs. Sheila M. (LaBar) Williams, US Army/ Retired (TN)
Larry E. Williams
Military
