Harry James Heck of Savannah, Ga., formerly of Easton and Doylestown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. He was 90.
He was born April 24, 1930 in Easton to the late G. Harris Heck and Lillian (Wesley) Heck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, G. Harris Jr. and Robert W. Heck.
Harry was educated in the Easton Public School System, at Lafayette College (where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity) and at Eckels College of Mortuary Science.
After college, he joined the family business, the Heck Memorial Home in Easton, but this part of his career was interrupted by the outbreak of the Korean War. Harry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, received his training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and completed Air Force radio training school at Scott Field, Ill. Following his training he was assigned to the occupation forces in Germany. The end of hostilities in Korea coincided with the end of the occupation, and after four years, Harry returned home to Easton where he met his wife, the former Nancy Moss, and they were married in 1955.
Harry returned to the family business, receiving his funeral director's license in 1956. He left the family business and joined McNeil Laboratories (part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies) in June of 1959 as a territory representative, and progressed in multiple managerial positions. He was promoted to Executive Director of Sales in 1976. Harry's career spanned 33 years with McNeil when he retired in 1992.
Harry was active in multiple churches throughout his life including St. John's Lutheran Church in Easton and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Doylestown.
Harry and Nancy retired to the Landings on Skidaway Island in Savannah where, together, they enjoyed a busy retirement. Harry loved to golf, sail, fish and travel abroad. He and Nancy especially enjoyed exploring North America in their RV with his beloved English Springer Spaniel, Maggie, in tow.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy; three daughters, Amy Gheysens (husband, Edward Jr.) of Pittsgrove, N.J., Elizabeth DeMaioribus (husband, James Jr.) of Morristown, N.J., and Karen Innes (husband, David) of Horsham, Pa.; and six grandchildren, Katherine, Stephen, Lauren, Nicholas, Samantha, and Christine.
Services for family only will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, at the Historic Easton Cemetery Chapel, N. 7th St., Easton, followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Homefront in San Antonio, Texas, the Humane Society of Greater Savannah, the Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice Savannah.
