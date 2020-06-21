Harry Koper
Harry Koper passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 82.

Born in 1937 to Mary (Retzko) and Bolek Koper, Harry was raised in North Philadelphia, where he attended St. Bonaventure Grade School and graduated from Roman Catholic High School.

In 1956 he joined the U.S. Navy as an Airman Apprentice. He graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and Pennsylvania State University with a Master's degree in Engineering Science.

He was employed at the former Naval Air Development Center in Warminster, Pa. as an engineer, where he was involved in developing reconnaissance systems.

He was commissioned as an Ensign in the Naval Reserves as an Air Intelligence Officer and flew surveillance missions in P-2 Neptune and P-3 Orion Naval patrol aircraft. After 28 years of proud service, he retired as a Commander, joined Navmar Corporation, where he continued to develop reconnaissance and surveillance systems, and retired in 2018 as Executive Vice President.

As a second-generation citizen of Polish and Ukrainian descent, he was very grateful of the many opportunities afforded to him.

Harry is lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Mary Jane, and his children, John (Fran), Jeanne (John), Mariann, and Carol (Jon). Harry will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Jessica (John), Matthew (Alexis), John, Brandon, Samantha, Benjamin, Nicole, Mary, and Gianna, two great-grandchildren, Hank and Clark, his brother, Robert, and many nieces and nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his brother, Michael.

Calling hours and visitation for Harry will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, at the Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the church, followed by burial at 1 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.

Those who desire may send flowers to the church or make a donation to the American Legion Post 210 in Doylestown, where Harry was an active member.

Please wear a mask and social distance.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 21, 2020.
