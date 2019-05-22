|
|
Harry Markle of Warminster, Pa., passed away suddenly May 17, 2019, at home. He was 66.
Harry is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda (Wilson), and his loving son, Tim (Kelly).
Relatives and friends are invited to Harry's Life Celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday May 24, followed by a brief service at 5 p.m. at Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Dress casually.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's name to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation via their website www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 22, 2019