Bob MacCord passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019.
Bob was born and raised in the Southampton, Pa. area.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Gertrude (Trudy) MacCord and MaryAnn MacCord.
He was the son of the late Harry Tenor MacCord and Marjorie Bennett MacCord. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Fleck (Don) and brother, Jack (Sally) MacCord.
He is survived by his loving children, Harry Robert MacCord, Jr. (Ling), Jack MacCord (Nancy), and Janet Sadjian (Gary) and his stepchildren Guy Sundermier (Louise), Cathy Cosner (Bob) and Terry Sundermier (Judy). He is also survived by his many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, 7020 Camp Hill Road, Fort Washington, PA 19034, Phone: 215-233-3970. The family invites all family and friends to attend the luncheon immediately following the service (also at St. Thomas Church-Parrish House).
Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 3, 2019