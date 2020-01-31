|
Hazel "Betty" Ide of Warrington passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the age of 95.
Born in Lehman, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John and Evelyn Ide.
Hazel graduated college from Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, N.Y. and received her Master's degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. Hazel was a 4th grade teacher for many years in Ewing Township and Riverton, N.J.
She loved to travel, crochet and was very active.
Hazel is survived by her sister, Dorothy Ide, her brothers, Gerry, Coral (Mavise) and Ren Ide (Roberta), and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing after 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery, Horsham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Hazel's name to Davisville Church, 325 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966, or to Bayada Hospice, 2370 York Rd., Suite E1, Jamison, PA 18929.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 31, 2020