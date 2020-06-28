Heidi Rebecca Dolan passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, with her son Joseph at her side, after living with ALS for 11 years. She was 70.She was married for 48 years to Joseph Dolan, who preceded her in death on May 23, 2016.Heidi loved helping people and dedicated her life to fostering many needy children, working in the medical profession as a home health nurse, a nurse in a pediatric office, and finishing her nursing career caring for the elderly at Heritage Towers. Her infectious love of life and incredible sense of humor will be missed by all who knew Heidi.Heidi is survived by her devoted son, Joseph Dolan Jr., whom she loved very much. She is also survived by her loving sister, Faith Rudolph (Chris); her beloved nieces, Sue Mohan (Vince), Cassandra and Grace Rudolph; her thoughtful nephew, Rick Doyle; along with the many friends who touched her life.Heidi and Joe want to express their gratitude to the staff and members of Lenape Valley Church, who have done so much for their family. They also want to recognize and thank the caring nurses from Grandview Home Care and Mae Gingrich, whose love and dedication was truly a blessing.Heidi will see you all again under the rainbow bridge.A private service will be held at a future date.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,Warrington