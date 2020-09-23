Helen B. Derstine, 93, formerly of Bedminster Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Juniper Village in Williamstown, N.J. Helen was a resident there for over three years.Born in Macungie, Pa. on Oct. 11, 1926 to the late William and Edith Reppert.Helen was the beloved wife of the late Herbert S. Derstine, who passed away Oct. 13, 2008. At the time of his death, they were married just shy of 59 years.Helen grew up in Plumsteadville, Pa. with her two sisters and brother. She was employed at Keller Glove in Plumsteadville for over 40 years. She started out as a seamstress and later was promoted to floor manager.She and her husband had a large garden, where she canned and froze their garden's rewards. In the fall, she would make Chow Chow for all the family. Helen loved attending family gatherings. She loved to crochet and was quite good at it, but her greatest joy of all was riding her Harley Davidson with her husband and friends.She was a very giving person. It didn't matter if it was family or friend, she was there to help in any way. Our Aunt Bunny, as she was known to family, will be forever missed. We loved her with all our hearts.Helen is survived by her seven nieces and nephews, Bonnie Antolini (Mark), John Langley (Terry), Jeffrey Langley (Robin), Donna Parsons (Dan), JoAnn Reppert-Batten (Vince), Anne Gable (Paul), Earl Ogden (Sylvia), her sister-in-law, Myrna Reppert, and several great nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brother, William Reppert, two sisters, Ruth Ogden (Earl) and Loie Langley (John), and a nephew, David Ogden.Helen's funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Shelly Funeral Home, Keller's Church & Easton Rds., Plumsteadville, PA 18949, where her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931, or the Ottsville Fire Company, 249 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,Plumsteadville