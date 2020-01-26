|
|
Helen Belica Danberry passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was 73.
Helen was the beloved wife for 53 years to David Danberry Jr.
Born in Austria, she was the daughter to the late Stanley and Eugenia Belica, and sister to the late George Belica. She graduated from Central High School of Hopewell Township.
Helen was a home-maker, and she created a welcoming home where the family met for meals, Jeopardy, cards, and conversations. She loved to cook for the family, making sure everyone had something that they liked best to eat. She made custom crocheted blankets for the family. She loved going to the casinos for the slots, and even participated in a few official poker tournaments. She liked to bowl, and was even featured on TV, winning some cash from the tournaments. She loved to read, write poetry, watch the hummingbirds in her flowers, chase away the squirrels from the birdfeeders, look through cookbooks, craft different projects, go gem mining, and watch (and order from) QVC. Helen excelled at being a wife, a mom, a grandma/mom-mom, and great-grandma. She would watch the grandchildren at their various activities, host Thursday night family dinners with group Jeopardy after, and feed Nala people-food on the sly.
In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by her loving children, David Danberry III (Tracy), Robert Danberry, and Pamela Oxenford (Dave), as well as her six grandchildren, Aaron Oxenford (Danielle), Tori Stuart (Jeff), Jon Oxenford, Alyx Danberry, Tanner Danberry and Sammy Danberry, her two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Arielle, one additional grandchild on the way, her brother, Peter Belica, her sister, Eugenia Pierce (Allen), her tail- wagging grand-dog, Nala, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, and again from 10 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. Her interment will follow at Beulah Cemetery, New Britain.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's name may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter, 101 Greenwood Ave., Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 26, 2020