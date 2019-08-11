|
Helen C. Ludsick, a lifelong resident of the area who grew up in Buckingham Valley, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at The Community at Rockhill. She was 96 and the wife of Joseph Ludsick, who preceded her in death.
Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Reilly Crouthamel.
Helen worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone in Doylestown then for AT&T in Fort Washington for over 20 years before retiring. She also was a member of the Pioneers Volunteer Network.
Survivors include her children: Linda Cooper (Charles) of Sellersville, Joseph Ludsick of Doylestown, Nancy Watt (David) of Sellersville, Janette Livezey (Frank) of Ottsville, eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Services and interment were private.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 11, 2019