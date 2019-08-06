|
Helen Carol Stover of Weatherly, Pa., wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the age of 76.
Born Oct. 13, 1942 in Abington, Helen was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Rowinski) Keyburn. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Ronald A. Stover Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy J. Shuttle and her husband, Robert L., of Lansdale; son, Ronald A. Stover Jr. and his wife, Lybet, of Weatherly; sister, Joyce Kelly and her husband, Joseph T. Kelly, of Warminster; grandchildren, Nicole Markovchick and her husband, Jamie, Robert Shuttle Jr., Ryan Shuttle and his wife, Lisa, Reed Shuttle, Bret Stover and Jake Stover; great grandchildren, Grant Markovchick and Evie Markovchick; nieces, Leanne Kelly and Mollie Tufman and her husband, Eric; and nephew, Joseph Kelly and his wife, Toni.
A 1960 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School, Carol assisted her husband and son with the family business, Power Plus Automotive in Weatherly for many years. Carol also was employed by Boscov's for 20 years.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes R.C.C. and the Red Hatters, both of Weatherly. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed bird watching, reading and spending time taking care of family. Carol will forever be in our hearts.
Her funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, PA 18255, (570) 427-4231, where friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorials in her name may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 6, 2019