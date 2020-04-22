|
Helen Cuff, a longtime resident of New Hope, Pa., died Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was 80.
Born Helen Mildred Scott on Aug. 27, 1939 in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada, Helen was the daughter of the late Winston Stewart and Mary Alice (Trites) Scott. She was the fifth child in a family of eight children. As a young girl, Helen moved with her family to Baie Comeau, Quebec. There, she was a gifted bilingual student, captained the school basketball team, and later worked as a dispatcher for Quebec- Air. Upon graduation, Helen studied business at Sir George Williams University in Montreal, Quebec.
Helen and her sister, Linda, moved to Calgary, Alberta, where Helen met David Cuff. Married in 1961, they hiked and skied the Rockies together. Helen supported David while he studied at The University of Calgary and then at Pennsylvania State University. Helen and David later moved to Philadelphia, where Helen discovered her love of metalsmithing at the Tyler School of Art. She became an accomplished jeweler and, early in her career, she joined several other studio artists to open retail craft galleries. The first was on Maplewood Mall in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. Other locations followed in Spring House, Pa., New Hope, Pa., Stone Harbor, N.J., and Martha's Vineyard, Mass.
In the 1980s, Helen established Artisans Gallery in Peddler's Village, Lahaska, Pa. Through more than 30 years, she built Artisans into a highly regarded showplace for talented North American artists working in metal, wood, glass, and ceramics. Artisans was more than a successful craft gallery. It was the heart of a wide network of friends, customers, employees, fellow retailers, and artists. Helen was proud to represent the work of artisans she knew personally, and she took great joy in sharing her passion with customers. Helen was a skilled artisan, a pioneering businesswoman, and a leader at Peddler's Village. She was boundlessly supportive of the people in her life. She was generous with her employees, and all were dear friends to her. She was a teacher, a guide and an inspiration to many.
If you were fortunate to have met her, you would have liked her immediately. Helen was wonderfully generous and kind — in every way — to her husband, her son, her daughter-in-law, and her grandchildren. By them, especially, she will be missed. She was one-of-a-kind.
In 2017, facing declining health, Helen sold Artisans Gallery and moved with David to Pennswood Village, a retirement community in Newtown, Pa. Helen and David both discovered great friendships there, and were warmly welcomed into the Pennswood community.
Helen is survived by her husband of 59 years, David Cuff, of Pennswood Village, Newtown, Pa.; her son, Brian, his wife, Marcie, and their children, Sydney and Mary Cuff of Irvington, N.Y.; her three remaining siblings in Canada: Edith Patterson of British Columbia, Glendon Scott of British Columbia, and Stewart Scott of New Brunswick; and her many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Linda Cromb, Beryl Dobson, Daniel Scott and Gregory Scott.
Although no memorials are scheduled at this time, donations in Helen's name may be sent to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, www.alzinfo.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 22, 2020