|
|
Helen Davis of Doylestown passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Wesley Enhanced Living. She was 98.
Helen was the loving and caring wife of the late John William Davis.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Helen Molino.
In her free time, Helen enjoyed sewing, baking, and volunteering at the Doylestown Hospital and Bucks County Senior Citizen Center.
Helen will be dearly missed by her two children, John Davis (Yping), and Jean Holbert (Larry); three grandsons, and six great grandchildren.
Helen's services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to Bucks County Senior Center, 700 N Shady Retreat Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020