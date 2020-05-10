Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Davis Obituary
Helen Davis of Doylestown passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Wesley Enhanced Living. She was 98.

Helen was the loving and caring wife of the late John William Davis.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Helen Molino.

In her free time, Helen enjoyed sewing, baking, and volunteering at the Doylestown Hospital and Bucks County Senior Citizen Center.

Helen will be dearly missed by her two children, John Davis (Yping), and Jean Holbert (Larry); three grandsons, and six great grandchildren.

Helen's services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to Bucks County Senior Center, 700 N Shady Retreat Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -