Helen E. (Dezwol) Ferencsik of Warminster died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. She was 98.
Helen was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 13, 1921. She graduated from Girl's High in Philadelphia in 1940. Soon after graduating, she worked as a bookkeeper at Morris Wheeler Corp. before marrying her husband, John, on April 15, 1950.
Helen and John started out in Philadelphia, but eventually built a house in Willow Grove where they raised three children. She devoted her time to raising her family, and later in life, to developing her skills as a watercolor artist.
In 1997, they sold their house and moved to Ann's Choice in Warminster. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage until John's death in 2014.
Helen is survived by her son, John (wife, Marianne [Contino]), her son, Robert (wife, Andrea [AuCoin]), her daughter, Joanne Vitali (husband, David), and three grandsons, Matthew, Zachary and Steven.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Helen's Life Celebration on Monday, Aug. 26, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 West Street Road, Warminster, where the family will begin receiving at 10 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen's name to a would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 20, 2019