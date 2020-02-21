|
|
Helen E. Weitzel of New Britain died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Harborview in Doylestown. She was 92.
Born in Willow Grove, Pa., she was the beloved wife to the late Kermit Richard Weitzel, the loving mother of the late Kenneth Weitzel, proud grandmother of the late Taylor M. Barrett, the daughter of the late Leon and Esther Rutherford Stauffer, and the mother-in-law of the late Tami Weitzel.
Helen shared 66 years of blissful marriage to her high school sweetheart, Kermit. She was a Drum Majorette for Abington High School and she was also a talented Clarinet performer and Pianist.
Helen was proud of working for over ten years with the Fresh Air Fund of Bucks County and she cherished being a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Helen will be greatly missed, but eternally loved by everyone who has had the distinct honor and privelege of being loved by her.
Helen is survived by her loving and devoted children, Lori Barrett and her husband, William, of Hillsborough, N.J. and Richard Weitzel of Ottsville, Pa. She is also survived by her five loving grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 11 a.m. until her funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 East Butler Avenue (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. Interment will follow at Beulah Cemetery in New Britain.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 21, 2020