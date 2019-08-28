|
Helen I. (Kessel) Kain of Glenside died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. She was 82.
She was the wife of late James V. Jr., mother of Michael J. Kain (Debbie) and Lisa Pepe (Christopher). She is also survived by six grandchildren, one sister, Ann Marie Luciano, and a sister-in-law, Julie Cedrone.
Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave., (on Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church Saturday after 10 a.m. Interment Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 28, 2019