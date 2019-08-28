Home

William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Luke the Evangelist
2316 Fairhill Ave
Glenside, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Luke the Evangelist
2316 Fairhill Ave
Glenside, PA
Helen I. Kain


1936 - 2019
Helen I. Kain Obituary
Helen I. (Kessel) Kain of Glenside died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. She was 82.

She was the wife of late James V. Jr., mother of Michael J. Kain (Debbie) and Lisa Pepe (Christopher). She is also survived by six grandchildren, one sister, Ann Marie Luciano, and a sister-in-law, Julie Cedrone.

Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave., (on Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church Saturday after 10 a.m. Interment Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.

William R. May Funeral Home

Glenside~North Wales

www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 28, 2019
