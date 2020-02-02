Home

Helen Lutz Oughton Obituary
Helen Lutz Oughton of Abington, Pa. died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was 92.

Helen was the loving wife of the late Dr. Roland Bruce Lutz, to whom she was married for 56 years and together they raised four children. She later married the well-known Bucks County artist Taylor Oughton, who also preceded her in death.

Helen was a talented artist, and attended Moore College of Art and The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. She won many prizes for her work, which was primarily watercolor, and it has been featured in shows throughout the Philadelphia area. Her family and art were the great joys of her life, and she continued to paint well into her late 80s.

Helen's hands were always busy. In addition to her art, Helen enjoyed knitting, sewing, weaving (on a loom) and baking wonderful pies and cakes for her family. She will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, a friend to many in her native Abington, and a lover of art, travel, and nature.

Her four children, Carol Parke of Downingtown, Pa., Bruce Lutz (Sandy) of Media, Pa., Betsy Miller of Downingtown, Pa., and John Lutz (Rene) of Doylestown, Pa., 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, survive Helen.

Both of her husbands and two sisters, Loretta and Betsy, preceded Helen in death.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Abington Art Center, 515 Meetinghouse Rd., Jenkintown, PA 19046.

Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 2, 2020
