Helen M. Long

Helen M. Long Obituary
Helen M. Long of Lansdale, Pa., and formerly a longtime resident of Hatboro, passed away peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 86.

Helen was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Long.

Born in Ashland, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clem and Helen Padamonsky Segaritis.

Helen loved spending time with her family, especially at the cabin in the Catskills and Ocean City, N.J. She was a loyal Phillies fan, enjoyed reading and was an avid crossword solver. Parx Casino will miss her contributions.

Surviving are her children, Ellen Franklin (Lloyd) of Lansdale, Robert Long (Martina) of Metuchen, N.J., and Richard Long (Sandy) of Brooklyn, N.Y. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040. Her interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

Published in The Intelligencer on July 7, 2019
