Helen M. Marzocco of Harleysville passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Manor in Lansdale. She was 91.
Born in Shenandoah, Pa., Helen was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Dembroska) Kraski.
She was the beloved wife of the late Carmen Marzocco, and was preceded in death by her daughter, Helen Fixler.
Helen is survived by her children, Barbara Kooker (Gary), Sarah Smith (Barry), Ann Davis (Bill), Brenda Meister (Dan), Candice B. Curry (Steven), Roger and Carmen Marzocco. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a loving mother and devoted grandmother.
A Funeral Mass for Helen will be celebrated privately at the Church of St. Mary in Schwenksville, followed by interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 28, 2020