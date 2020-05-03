|
|
Helen M. Swan passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was 88.
Helen was the beloved wife of the late John Swan, with whom she had shared over 64 years of marriage.
She was born in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late James and Manila Monihan.
Helen was an avid bridge player and animal lover. She enjoyed traveling to Ocean City, N.J. and Fort Myers, Fla. Helen also enjoyed playing bocce ball, shuffle board and golf with her husband and family.
She was a member of the Hatboro-Horsham school district, working in the food services for many years.
Helen is survived by four children, Linda Korzec, Robert Swan, Shirley Swan-Geiger and John Swan, ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a sister, Nancy Schneider.
In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a brother, James Monihan, and a sister, Patricia Page.
Funeral services and interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name may be made to the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020