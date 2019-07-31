Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Ward Obituary
Helen M. Ward (Markovich), passed away July 29, 2019. She was 96. She was a long-time resident of Warminster, from 1925 to 2016.

Wife of the late George A. Ward, Jr., Helen is survived by her loving children Stephen G. Ward, Sr. (Pamela), and Donna Ustina Ward; grandchildren Michelle Cahill (Shawn), and Stephen G. Ward, Jr. (Melissa); great-grandchildren Megan, Matthew , and Chase Cahill, and Lillian, Lee, and Jack Ward; niece Ann Beers, nephew Bobbie Fair; and her surrogate son Donald E. Tucker, Jr. Helen was preceded in death by her husband George A. Ward, Jr., and her brothers Zarko and Steve Markovich.

Relatives and friends are invited to Helen's Life Celebration from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by her funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, at Leaver-Cable Life Celebration Home, 4886 US-202, Buckingham, PA 18912, interment immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in Helen's name to the Bucks County Seventh Day Adventist Church via their website www.bcadventistchurch.org/, click Give .

The Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now