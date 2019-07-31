|
|
Helen M. Ward (Markovich), passed away July 29, 2019. She was 96. She was a long-time resident of Warminster, from 1925 to 2016.
Wife of the late George A. Ward, Jr., Helen is survived by her loving children Stephen G. Ward, Sr. (Pamela), and Donna Ustina Ward; grandchildren Michelle Cahill (Shawn), and Stephen G. Ward, Jr. (Melissa); great-grandchildren Megan, Matthew , and Chase Cahill, and Lillian, Lee, and Jack Ward; niece Ann Beers, nephew Bobbie Fair; and her surrogate son Donald E. Tucker, Jr. Helen was preceded in death by her husband George A. Ward, Jr., and her brothers Zarko and Steve Markovich.
Relatives and friends are invited to Helen's Life Celebration from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by her funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, at Leaver-Cable Life Celebration Home, 4886 US-202, Buckingham, PA 18912, interment immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in Helen's name to the Bucks County Seventh Day Adventist Church via their website www.bcadventistchurch.org/, click Give .
The Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 31, 2019