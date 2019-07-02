|
|
Helen Mae Detweiler, a lifelong resident of Sellersville, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township. She was 95.
She was the beloved wife of the late Nevin H. Detweiler for 58 years until his death in 2004.
Born in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Helen (Strauss) Knauff. Mae was a 1941 graduate of Sell-Perk High School.
When World War II broke out, she moved to Chicago and began working for Stewart Warner Corp. in the assembly of instrumentation for the war effort.
Primarily a homemaker in her later years, Mae had also been employed by the former Penn Pants Company, Sellersville, and the former H & F Mfg., Perkasie.
An avid fan of Philadelphia Phillies baseball and Eagles football, she also closely followed Penn State and Navy football. Simple pleasures brought her the greatest joy, with her family and her church as the touchstones of her life.
A lifetime member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Sellersville, she and her husband had sung in the choir for several decades and actively participated in church functions.
She always took time to fuss after, play with, and tend to the needs of the youngest in the family. Guests in her home were genuinely welcomed and, as her family expanded in number over the years, she heartily accepted all newcomers into her brood and made every attempt to make them feel as if they were her own.
Mrs. Detweiler is survived by her three sons, Jack A. Detweiler and his wife, Pat, of Ormond Beach, Fla., Richard J. Detweiler and his wife, Helga, of Sellersville, and Barry L. Detweiler and his wife, Ruth, of West Rockhill Township; seven grandchildren, Jared, Nicole, Brandon, Colin, Beth, Dominic, and David; eleven great-grandchildren, Tori, Kaden, Konnor, Joey, Sarah, Erin, Audrina, Sabashtian, Jenyce, LeShay, and Mia; and two great-great-grandchildren, Malachi and Riley.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her four siblings.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, in St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 25 East Church St., Sellersville, PA 18960. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Detweiler's name may be made to St. Michael's Lutheran Church at the address above or to an organization of one's choice.
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,
Sellersville
www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 2, 2019